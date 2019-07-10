Fix Auto USA Adds Location in Vancouver

Fix Auto USA has continued its rapid expansion with the addition of Fix Auto Vancouver North, which is locally owned and operated by Franchise Partner Andrey Stefanco. Fix Auto Vancouver North joins on the heels of further expansion in the Pacific Northwest with the organization’s recent entrance into Idaho.

“On behalf of Fix Auto USA, we welcome Fix Auto Vancouver North and Andrey into our family, as they exhibit the characteristics and culture that is critical to our enterprise’s long-term success,” said Paul Gange, Fix Auto USA president and CEO. “We work diligently to deliver meaningful value through our platform and we’re pleased to see operators like Audrey recognize this as he takes the next evolutionary step forward for his business.”

“It was an easy decision to align my business with Fix Auto USA. The platform offers independently owned and operated body shops, like mine, with a variety of tools, resources, marketing and advertising plans, and access to relationships that I’ll immediately benefit from,” said Andrey Stefanco, Fix Auto Vancouver North Franchise Partner. “Now part of the Fix Auto USA family, I’m very much looking forward to leveraging the brand’s platform to enhance my offering and expand my operation in the future.”