Fix Auto USA Announces 2019-2020 Market Leaders Roster

Fix Auto USA announced that it has ratified the roster of members on its Market Leaders committee.

The charter is to represent the needs of franchise members in their respective markets and advise the Fix Auto USA executive management team on business issues affecting the network. The market leaders have been in existence since Fix Auto USA initiated its franchise system strategy in 2011 and have been a key component in building Fix Auto USA into one of the most well-known collision repair brands in the U.S.

Chaired by Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, the members include:

Jeff Bagley: multi-store operator representing Las Vegas, Nev.

Erick Bickett: multi-store operator representing Southern California

Shelly Bickett: multi-store operator representing Southern California

Karl Copenhaver: single-store operator representing Phoenix, Ariz.

Vatche Derderian: multi-store operator representing Southern California

Camille Eber: multi-store operator representing Portland, Ore.

Richard Fish: multi-store operator representing San Diego, Calif.

Mike Garland: multi-store operator representing Northern California

Mark Gruwell: multi-store operator representing San Diego, Calif.

Rick Halopoff: multi-store operator representing Southern California

John Kimpton: single-store operator representing Portland, Ore.

Aaron Lofrano: multi-store operator representing Northern California

Ernie Logarrakis: single-store operator representing Chicago, Ill.

Mary Oliver: multi-store operator representing Northern California

Peter Reszczynski: single-store operator representing Chicago, Ill.

Selvi Rizk: multi-store operator representing Southern California

Steve Springer: multi-store operator representing Northern California

Dan Stander: Single-store operator representing Denver, Colo.

Tony Stanley: multi-store operator representing Alaska

“Being a voice and conduit on behalf of those members in my market is not only an honor but also a responsibility I take very seriously,” said Richard Fish, market leader and 2016 Franchise Partner of the Year. “Knowing that Fix Auto USA created a channel to allow members the ability and opportunity to be involved and influential in the organization’s evolution is something that’s powerful and very comforting to me.”

Added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, “Our culture dictates inclusion, and that means that seeking the input and advice from our franchise members is paramount to our decision making process. Fix Auto USA was founded on the principle that when independents align with a strong, stable infrastructure they are a formidable force and our market leaders is just one example of that.”