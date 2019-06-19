Fix Auto USA Announces Expansion in California

Fix Auto USA has announced continued expansion in Northern California with the addition of its newest franchise location, Fix Auto San Francisco – Eddy Street, making this the 29th location in the region.

“We see many benefits in joining Fix Auto USA, but none greater than implementing Fix Auto USA’s systems and processes for continued operational excellence,” said Karry Man, franchise partner of Fix Auto San Francisco – Eddy Street. “We’re especially excited to begin working alongside other franchise partners who we can share best practices with and engage for the betterment of the brand.”

Added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, “We’re excited to welcome Karry and the team at Fix Auto San Francisco – Eddy Street to the Fix Auto USA family. Without doubt, operators like Karry recognize the proven value our platform delivers and the benefits of working together with other franchise partners and Fix Auto USA.”