Fix Auto USA Announces Six Locations

Fix Auto USA announced it has added six franchise locations in the Phoenix, Northern and Southern California, and San Diego markets. The new independently owned and operated locations are:

Fix Auto Avondale (Avondale, Ariz.); owned and operated by Troy Buck

Fix Auto Los Angeles – Koreatown (Los Angeles, Calif.); owned and operated by Eddie Kwon

Fix Auto Phoenix – City Center (Phoenix, Ariz.); owned and operated by Danny Weyand

Fix Auto Santee (Santee, Calif.); co-owned and operated by Alex Doria, previously a Fix Auto USA associate, and Jorge Cuevas

Fix Auto Stockton (Stockton, Calif.); owned and operated Shaun Arroyo

Fix Auto Tempe (Tempe, Ariz.); owned and operated by Stephen Bozer and Shane Orlando

“The entire Fix Auto USA team has remained keenly focused on continuing to innovate, delivering value and positioning our brand for continued long-term success,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA. “So, to see these six new locations publically signal and place their trust in our platform is profoundly exciting. These locations, throughout Arizona and California, allow us to root our brand throughout the West Coast further and offer additional market coverage to those looking for world-class collision repair.”