Fix Auto USA Honors Franchise Partners at 17th Annual Conference

Fix Auto USA’s 17th Annual Conference had a record number of attendees.

Fix Auto USA announced that it recently held its 17th Annual Conference, where Fix Auto USA franchise partners were joined by executives representing every facet of the industry.

“Our conference serves as a prominent reminder of the intangible and tangible value Fix Auto USA delivers to our network of high-performing locations,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “Networking with other best-in-class operators and allowing them to foster relationships so they can mutually thrive in a consolidating marketplace is just one example of the value our members receive by attending the conference. Bringing our entire family together is not only critical to our success, but also to our culture.”

Following the conference’s opening, VeriFacts Automotive publically recognized Fix Auto USA for achieving the highest percentage of VeriFacts VQ Medallion shops of any brand in the world. This award, Fix Auto USA stated, reconfirms the brand’s commitment to quality repairs and elevates the organization’s brand value.

Continuing a conference tradition, the Fix Auto USA Family raised over $50,000 for the Fix Auto USA Tim Clark Memorial Scholarship, which awards scholarships to those individuals seeking careers in the collision repair industry.

At each conference, Fix Auto USA selects and honors a franchise partner who demonstrates talents that help thrust the brand forward, advances the brand’s image and represents the absolute best-of-the-best. This year’s Franchise Partner of the Year award was presented to Selvi Rizk, who operates two Southern California Locations – Fix Auto Brea and Fix Auto Moreno Valley – and participates on the brand’s Market Leaders Advisory Council.

Franchise Partner-of-the-Year Selvi Rizk pictured with Fix Auto USA executives and past recipients. Left to right: Paul Gange (president and CEO), Selvi Rizk, Peter Reszczynski (2017), Mary Oliver-Springer (2018), Steve Springer (2018) and Landon Thompson (Fix Auto USA vice president of operations).

“Being named Franchise Partner of the Year is a distinct privilege and is also a career highlight for me,” said Rizk. “I was thrust into this business 10 years ago and had the daunting task of turning around a troubled business. I’m happy to have been able to overcome the challenges of the past and focus on a brighter future. I became a franchise partner for many reasons, one being to elevate my profile and that of my business within the industry so that others, especially females, may be inspired and motivated to enter this industry as the next generation. It’s my hope that this honor becomes a beacon of motivation for them.”

In addition, the following awards were presented to those franchise partners who have consistently distinguished themselves by exemplifying Fix Auto USA’s “family values.” They embody the essence, culture and approach that differentiates Fix Auto USA:

Vision Award: Marvic Vila, Fix Auto Daly City and Fix Auto San Francisco – South of Market

Marvic Vila, Fix Auto Daly City and Fix Auto San Francisco – South of Market Operator-of-the-Year: Jim Huard, Fix Auto Anaheim, Fix Auto Costa Mesa and Fix Auto Irvine

Jim Huard, Fix Auto Anaheim, Fix Auto Costa Mesa and Fix Auto Irvine Rookie-of-the-Year: Arthur Mercado, Fix Auto Alameda and Fix Auto Castro Valley

Arthur Mercado, Fix Auto Alameda and Fix Auto Castro Valley Arrow Award: John Kimpton, who operates Fix Auto Springfield

Finally, those locations with market-leading performance and those individuals who consistently go beyond the call of duty were recognized: