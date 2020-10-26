Fix Auto USA Expands in Los Angeles

Fix Auto USA has welcomed Maserati-certified Fix Auto Walnut in Los Angeles to its rapidly growing network.

A high-line facility featuring state-of-the-art equipment, software and an expertly trained team, Fix Auto Walnut is locally owned and operated by brothers Salvador and Juan Carlos Sanchez and managed by Danny Provenza.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Fix Auto Walnut to our growing family of operators,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA. “Salvador, Juan Carlos and Danny have built quite a reputation throughout the L.A. metro market for providing high-quality repairs to those with Maseratis and other high-performance vehicles. In addition to expanding those vehicles our brand is certified to repair, Fix Auto Walnut further cements Fix Auto USA as the preeminent collision repair brand in the western U.S.”

Added Fix Auto Walnut Co-franchise Partner Salvador Sanchez, “From the day we first opened our doors, this industry has changed dramatically. Therefore, we made the conscious decision to adapt our business strategy so that we could continue to thrive, and that meant joining Fix Auto USA. Being part of the Fix Auto USA family gives us a tremendous level of comfort, knowing we have immediate access to a comprehensive platform at our fingertips.”

