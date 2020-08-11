Fix Auto USA Expands in Orange County, Calif.

Click Here to Read More

“Fix Auto Lake Forest is such an incredible story for our network,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto. “Amid so much uncertainty lies opportunity, and that’s exactly what Richard and Bryan see in Fix Auto Lake Forest. Further, this location was previously operated by another multi-site operator who elected to not hold onto the store as a result from COVID-19. Mid-pandemic, and with the power and strength of Fix Auto USA’s platform, they chose to press forward and launch the store from ‘zero’ with the complete confidence of our recognizable brand and systems. Every franchise partner within our system is incredibly talented and entrepreneurial, and Fix Auto Lake Forest is the latest example of that and how unique our enterprise is.”

Added Fix Auto Lake Forest Co-owner Richard Fish, “Everyone responds to adversity and instability differently, but Bryan and I chose to strike when an opportunity presented itself. When COVID-19 forced many to shudder, we raised our periscope and searched for opportunities, and that’s what we saw in our newest location – a chance to advance the brand forward. This shop, in particular, will always have a unique and memorable story enveloping it, but we always knew we could rely on just how powerful Fix Auto USA is and the team helping us launch this store.”