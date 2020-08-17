Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in California

Fix Auto USA announced it has added a new location to its growing network: Fix Auto Temple City in Los Angeles, Calif. Owned and operated by Franchise Partner Peter Hong, who also operates Fix Auto Downtown El Monte in Los Angeles, Fix Auto Temple City is the second location to open on the network’s platform mid-pandemic.

“It’s inspiring to see existing franchise partners like Peter Hong launch new locations amidst COVID-19,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA. “By expanding his operations to include his second location, Peter is publically signaling his trust and validation in the platform we offer independently owned and operated body shops. Peter chose to act swiftly on an opportunity during what many consider to be chaotic business conditions, but sees so much long-term upside potential in Fix Auto Temple City.”

Added Hong, “I was very comfortable launching Fix Auto Temple City, knowing I had the complete support and confidence in the Fix Auto USA brand. Having access to the systems and processes they’ve developed to help stores through COVID-19 is remarkable, and I find myself leveraging the platform’s benefits at every turn. There’s an incredible support system embedded and available to those who align their businesses with Fix Auto USA. Candidly, I don’t know why an independent would want to go it alone, especially now.”