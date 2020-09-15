Connect with us

Consolidators

Fix Auto USA Expands Presence in Oregon

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA announced it has added Fix Auto Clackamas (Portland, Ore.) to its network.

Fix Auto Clackamas is locally owned and operated by franchise partners Camille Eber and William Bray, who, along with Dave McCollum Jr., represent an optimistic ownership group for the Clackamas location. Together, Eber and Bray also operate two additional Portland Metro locations, Fix Auto Gladstone and Fix Auto Portland East.

“It’s always fulfilling to witness existing franchise partners leverage our platform to expand their operations, as Camille and William have done twice now,” said Paul Gange, president of Fix Auto USA. “As with Fix Auto Lake Forest and Fix Auto Temple City, this location becomes the latest example of a business who sees opportunity while many see challenging times. Camille and William carefully plotted this expansion and found a great location in Clackamas, an area that can greatly benefit from our service offering and brand promise. We couldn’t be more excited to continue seeing our footprint expand in one of our inaugural markets.”

Added Fix Auto USA Franchise Partner Camille Eber, “Since beginning the process of launching a new store, we have been met with overwhelming support from Fix Auto USA, and as a result are extremely optimistic about our future. We are comforted in the stability the brand offers, the many resources at our disposal and the expertise the brand employs. On behalf of our Clackamas ownership group, I know it’s an excellent time to expand, to capitalize on this opportunity, and am happy to be doing it with Fix Auto USA.”

