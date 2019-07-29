Body Shop Business
Fix Auto USA Marketing Manager Joins Yelp Advisory Board

Fix Auto has announced the appointment of its U.S. marketing manager, Jonathan Herrera, to Yelp’s Client Advisory Board. The Client Advisory Board’s charter is to provide input and feedback to Yelp’s product roadmap. Yelp’s stringent selection criteria requires internal employee sponsorship and an interview. Participation on Yelp’s Client Advisory Board provides Fix Auto USA a preeminent opportunity to not only influence future products and product enhancements but to also position Fix Auto USA ahead of digital marketing and reputation management trends.

“This is another example of how Fix Auto USA can influence a platform for the benefit of our member locations, who depend on our ability to help shape the environment around us,” said Paul Gange, president and CEO of Fix Auto USA. “We’re very much looking forward to Jonathan’s involvement on this board as this represents another seat at the table for our brand.”

Added Fix Auto USA Marketing Manager Jonathan Herrera, “It’s quite an honor to be selected to participate on this board alongside other nationally recognized brands. As an organization and marketing team, we are driving towards improving our knowledge of how paradigm shifts in consumer behavior affects our franchise locations. Knowing how the online world is evolving is allowing us to become experts in capture, so that our locations can reap this benefit.”

