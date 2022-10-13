Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year

Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference, naming Alex Doria — owner of Fix Auto Santee — as the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year for 2022.

(Left to right): Dean Fisher, Sabrina Thring, Dennis Mahoney, Alex Doria, Jennifer Paulino and Lesa Laird

Doria joined Fix Auto USA as a franchisee in October 2020. While not new to Fix Auto USA or the industry, being an owner-operator of his own repair facility was a new journey — and one that started during a particularly challenging time. Leveraging his passion and experience for customer service and marketing, this store quickly became a flagship location for the representation of brand imagery, customer service and operational performance.

“Having been in and around the industry for many years, I was ready to open my own facility,” said Doria. “Coming in during such as difficult time had its challenges, but with the support of the programs that Fix Auto USA offers, I was put in a great spot and have only been able to grow from here.”