News: Consolidator Report
Consolidators
Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year
Fix Auto USA announced the top performers in the Fix Auto family during the final day of the Fix Auto USA conference, naming Alex Doria — owner of Fix Auto Santee — as the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year for 2022.
Doria joined Fix Auto USA as a franchisee in October 2020. While not new to Fix Auto USA or the industry, being an owner-operator of his own repair facility was a new journey — and one that started during a particularly challenging time. Leveraging his passion and experience for customer service and marketing, this store quickly became a flagship location for the representation of brand imagery, customer service and operational performance.
“Having been in and around the industry for many years, I was ready to open my own facility,” said Doria. “Coming in during such as difficult time had its challenges, but with the support of the programs that Fix Auto USA offers, I was put in a great spot and have only been able to grow from here.”
Added Driven Brands Collision Chief Operating Officer Sabrina Thring, “Alex Doria is a role model for tackling a new challenge with enthusiasm and a positive attitude to create a successful business. He brought his experience, passion and commitment to customer service to become one of our top store owners in the Fix family. Congratulations to Alex and his entire team at Fix Auto Santee!”
More than 300 Fix Auto USA franchise partners, vendors, corporate team members and collision industry leaders gathered at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort near San Diego for the 2022 Fix Auto USA conference. It was the first time in two years that the Fix Auto USA family had gathered.
For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.