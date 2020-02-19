Fix Auto USA Opens First Location in Ohio

Fix Auto USA announced that it has continued its expansion into the midwest with the opening of Fix Auto Columbus, its first location in Ohio. Fix Auto USA’s immediate plans are to leverage the brand’s platform for expansion throughout the greater Columbus market.

On the heels of entering Minnesota and Idaho in 2019, Ohio marks the third state to welcome the brand in less than 12 months. Fix Auto USA now has a presence in 11 states, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

“We made the decision to align our business with Fix Auto USA because, as we expand our operations, we wanted to do so with the support and strength of a recognizable and trusted brand. We know Fix Auto USA provides that,” said Rex Slaughter, general manager of Fix Auto Columbus. “The Fix Auto USA platform will now afford us benefits that we couldn’t obtain on our own, and we’re very much looking forward to leveraging the platform as we look into the future.”

Added Fix Auto USA President and CEO Paul Gange, “As the founding franchise location in the Ohio market, it’s an honor to welcome Fix Auto Columbus to our family of market-leading operators. Entering Ohio is one more indicator that our platform continues to be welcomed into new markets as the brand of choice for independently owned and operated body shops looking to compete in a thriving market segment. On behalf of the Fix Auto USA family, we’re looking forward to the continued growth in Ohio and supporting Fix Auto Columbus with their own growth objectives.”