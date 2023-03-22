 Fix Auto USA Participates in I-CAR Career Fair

Fix Auto USA Participates in Career Fair

Fix Auto USA participated in a UTI career fair in Long Beach, Calif., with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and CREF.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Fix Auto USA announced it recently participated in a Universal Technical Institute career fair in Long Beach, Calif., put on in conjunction with the Southern California I-CAR Committee and the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

The event brought together over 200 local students and automotive industry employees to make connections and provide education for career opportunities in the collision repair field. Four owners who collectively own over 20 Fix Auto USA locations in the Southern California region attended the event to share information about their facilities and opportunities. The event’s engagement served as a reminder of the powerful potential that the younger workforce holds.

“In the collision repair industry, we are seeing record high levels of staffing shortages,” said Keith Going, senior director of insurance, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “It is crucial that we get out into the community to meet with and teach the younger generation about our trade and the possibilities they could have within the industry. It is an honor to connect with these students and show them the value of what a career as a technician in collision repair could mean for them. It’s hard not to smile thinking that these students have found comfort in the thought of pursuing a fulfilling role with Fix Auto USA.”

Following the success of the event, event organizers expressed hopes to make the event an annual occurrence.

“The turnout from this event was incredible and uplifting as it is showing students that there are multiple paths toward success,” Going said. “It is also opening the door to diversify the industry, showing young women that this trade is inclusive of every gender. I am excited to continue supporting future enrichment events.”

For more information, visit FixAutoUSA.com.

