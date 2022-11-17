Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member

Fix Auto Santee recently joined other collision repair partners to present National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides vehicles to 10 deserving veterans and military members and their families at the Armed Services YMCA in San Diego, Calif., all donated by USAA. The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville, Seattle, Chesapeake, Savannah, Charlotte, Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, San Diego and finally San Antonio later this year.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Fix Auto Santee, led by owner Alex Doria, restored a 2020 Jeep Cherokee to present to U.S. Navy Airman Abigail Garcia. Fix Auto Santee, led by owner Alex Doria, restored a 2020 Jeep Cherokee to present to U.S. Navy Airman Abigail Garcia, who attended with her family. “We’re proud to be a part of today’s celebration and help Abigail and her family with the gift of reliable transportation, said Doria, who was the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year award winner. “We always work to give back to our community, provide for our veterans and help support the Armed Services YMCA. Today’s gifting combines all of those passions, and we’re honored to help celebrate USAA’s 100th anniversary in such a memorable way.”

Advertisement