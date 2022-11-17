 Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member

on

Maaco Franchisees, Vendors Gather to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

on

Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

on

Crash Champions Expands in Georgia
Advertisement

Inductor Max Induction Heater Tool Demonstration at 2022 SEMA

Tom Gough, president and CEO of Induction Innovations, shows off the Inductor Max induction heater tool at the 2022 SEMA Show.

Body Bangin': The Disconnect with Female Customers

Micki Woods interviews Katie Mares, author of CustomHER Experience, on why many businesses get it wrong when trying to market to women.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Associations: MEMA Announces Plans to Position the Organization for the Future

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Association News

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Fix Auto USA Presents Recycled Ride to San Diego Military Member

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Auto Santee recently joined other collision repair partners to present National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides vehicles to 10 deserving veterans and military members and their families at the Armed Services YMCA in San Diego, Calif., all donated by USAA. The presentation was part of USAA’s 100th anniversary celebration, through which it will gift 100 Recycled Rides vehicles to military families across the country, including Nashville, Seattle, Chesapeake, Savannah, Charlotte, Colorado Springs, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, San Diego and finally San Antonio later this year.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Fix Auto Santee, led by owner Alex Doria, restored a 2020 Jeep Cherokee to present to U.S. Navy Airman Abigail Garcia.

Fix Auto Santee, led by owner Alex Doria, restored a 2020 Jeep Cherokee to present to U.S. Navy Airman Abigail Garcia, who attended with her family.

“We’re proud to be a part of today’s celebration and help Abigail and her family with the gift of reliable transportation, said Doria, who was the Fix Auto USA Rookie of the Year award winner. “We always work to give back to our community, provide for our veterans and help support the Armed Services YMCA. Today’s gifting combines all of those passions, and we’re honored to help celebrate USAA’s 100th anniversary in such a memorable way.”

Advertisement

For 100 years, USAA’s mission has served active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Recipients have been nominated by nonprofit organizations to receive a Recycled Ride. With the partnership of the NABC, a non-profit committed to serving their communities, and many in the collision repair industry, vehicles are repaired and donated to those identified as in need of reliable transportation.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1.800.Charity.Cars, Enterprise, Axalta, Longhouse Inventory Solutions and SafeLite, among others.

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires DAA Auto Body Centers in Washington

Consolidators: Jerry’s ABRA Raises Funds for Alzheimer’s Association

Consolidators: Collision Leaders Owner Named One of 50 Missourians You Should Know

Consolidators: Texas Collision Centers Makes Dallas Morning News Top 100

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business