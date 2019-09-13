Fix Network Announces Global Partnership With Spanesi

Fix Network, parent company of Fix Auto, has announced the addition of Spanesi as one of its official global supply partners, effective September 2019.

As the network grows its operations, working with Spanesi will bring tremendous value through its expertise and advanced collision repair equipment, according to the company.

Spanesi will supply a mix of its equipment, custom-made furnishings and accessories all aimed at delivering industry-leading performance. Spanesi’s commitment to quality and productivity aligns well with the network’s goal of making the best in collision repair equipment technology available to each of its locations.

“The Fix Network team works tirelessly to deliver a consistent, high-quality supply chain offering to its network members,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “The addition of the Spanesi suite of equipment will support us in our ongoing objective to provide an attractive, clean and efficient environment to our locations which will help to elevate the overall customer experience.”

“We have a 50-year long tradition, in delivering tools and experience to help repairers succeed in an increasingly competitive collision repair marketplace,” added Cristina Spanesi, export and marketing manager for Spanesi. “We are pleased to align with the Fix Network family of brands and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Fix Network’s supply chain portfolio now includes 3M, AkzoNobel, Mirka, SATA and Spanesi.