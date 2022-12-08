 Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

on

Crash Champions Expands in Seattle

on

VIVE Collision Kicks Off Toys for Tots Toy Drive

on

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November
Advertisement

Body Bangin': Dropping DRPs

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

News: Consolidator Report

News: Videos of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Mitchell Selected as Preferred Provider of Vale’s PDR Program

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

Gyebi will provide executive leadership, direction and strategic vision to the company’s global procurement framework and processes.
Advertisement
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Fix Network has announced the promotion of Emmanuel Gyebi, CPSM, CPM to global vice president of procurement.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Gyebi has more than 15 years of procurement and management experience, having worked in various capacities at Dynacare, Syngenta, Apotex Inc. and Siemens Building Technologies Ltd.

Gyebi will provide executive leadership, direction and strategic vision to the company’s global procurement framework and processes. This newly created role was effective Dec. 5, 2022, and reports directly to the company’s president and CEO Steve Leal.

“Emmanuel has done an outstanding job of ensuring Fix Network receives the best value while safeguarding the profitability of our strategic partners,” said Leal. “His experience, his ability to develop and cultivate supplier relationships, and his leadership will play major roles as we move forward with our global expansion.” 

Advertisement

Gyebi joined Fix Network in 2017 as supplier relationship manager. His recent role was as the director of procurement where he grew his team in talent and responsibilities.

“This is a team win and a recognition of our collective efforts,” said Gyebi. “Personally, starting as a one-man department in 2017, this is a true testament to Fix Network as an organization and how its leadership team supports my development within the company. This promotion reflects how procurement is perceived at the highest levels of Fix Network and the value the department delivers to the bottom line.”

Gyebi has more than 15 years of procurement and management experience, having worked in various capacities at Dynacare, Syngenta, Apotex Inc. and Siemens Building Technologies Ltd. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto Mississauga where he received an honors bachelor of science in chemistry and economics. Gyebi is a certified purchasing manager (CPM) and certified professional in supply management (CPSM).

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son

Consolidators: Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business