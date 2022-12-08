Fix Network Promotes Emmanuel Gyebi to Global VP of Procurement

Click Here to Read More

“Emmanuel has done an outstanding job of ensuring Fix Network receives the best value while safeguarding the profitability of our strategic partners,” said Leal. “His experience, his ability to develop and cultivate supplier relationships, and his leadership will play major roles as we move forward with our global expansion.”

Gyebi will provide executive leadership, direction and strategic vision to the company’s global procurement framework and processes. This newly created role was effective Dec. 5, 2022, and reports directly to the company’s president and CEO Steve Leal.

Gyebi joined Fix Network in 2017 as supplier relationship manager. His recent role was as the director of procurement where he grew his team in talent and responsibilities.

“This is a team win and a recognition of our collective efforts,” said Gyebi. “Personally, starting as a one-man department in 2017, this is a true testament to Fix Network as an organization and how its leadership team supports my development within the company. This promotion reflects how procurement is perceived at the highest levels of Fix Network and the value the department delivers to the bottom line.”

Gyebi has more than 15 years of procurement and management experience, having worked in various capacities at Dynacare, Syngenta, Apotex Inc. and Siemens Building Technologies Ltd. He is a graduate of the University of Toronto Mississauga where he received an honors bachelor of science in chemistry and economics. Gyebi is a certified purchasing manager (CPM) and certified professional in supply management (CPSM).