 Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

The conference will take place April 27-May 1, 2025 at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Fix Network has announced that its Global Conference will take place April 27-May 1, 2025 at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

Related Articles

The event will bring together network franchisees, company leaders, valued sponsor partners and special guests for a unique blend of business and inspiration in a tropical paradise. 

“Our Global Conference is a celebration of our shared achievements and future potential,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is an unparalleled opportunity for learning, networking and forging lasting partnerships that will drive our network forward. Our aim is to provide a balance of business and leisure in a memorable venue so our attendees will leave professionally enriched and personally rejuvenated.”

The exclusive venue is nestled in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean north of Cancun. The all-inclusive, all-suites resort provides a stunning backdrop for Fix Network’s biennial event, combining modern meeting facilities with impressive accommodations and amenities. 

Attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience, building on the success of Fix Network’s 2023 Global Conference in Orlando. Last year, participants were captivated by a dynamic agenda and insights from industry and business leaders, including Robert Herjavec, renowned entrepreneur and TV personality, who wowed the crowd. Delegates can expect more of the same great content and inspiring sessions at next year’s event along with exclusive opportunities for connection with industry peers and supplier partners.

Fix Network is a global leader in the automotive aftermarket services sector, consisting of Fix Auto Collision, Fix Auto Service, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, Speedy Auto Service, Speedy Glass USA and SRP brands. 

For more information on Fix Network, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands Again in Virginia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision Center in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Va.

Pro-Tech Collision Center was a locally owned auto body repair group committed to providing its customers with the highest level of service.

“Our commitment to delivering only the best in auto repair and serving our customers with quality and value has made us the auto body repair center of choice," said Paul Berthault, former owner of Pro-Tech Collision Center. “We carefully selected Classic Collision based on their history of providing customers with the best quality repairs to continue our mission.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Crash Champions Expands Idaho Service

Crash Champions has announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location.

By Jason Stahl
QCG Acquires Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center

Quality Collision Group has acquired Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Calif.

By Jason Stahl
CARSTAR Hayden Earns Top Spot in 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards for Best Auto Body Shop

For the fifth consecutive year, CARSTAR Hayden has been recognized as the Best Auto Body Shop at the 2024 Idaho’s Best Awards.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Continues Florida Expansion

Crash Champions has acquired Liles Collision in Ocala, Fla.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn., and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six New Locations

These strategic additions mark a significant milestone in Joe Hudson’s journey towards a nationwide presence.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands Luxury and EV Certified Repair Line

Crash Champions has expanded its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla.

By Jason Stahl
Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla.

By Jason Stahl