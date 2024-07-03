Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

Fix Network has announced that its Global Conference will take place April 27-May 1, 2025 at the Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico.

The event will bring together network franchisees, company leaders, valued sponsor partners and special guests for a unique blend of business and inspiration in a tropical paradise.

“Our Global Conference is a celebration of our shared achievements and future potential,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is an unparalleled opportunity for learning, networking and forging lasting partnerships that will drive our network forward. Our aim is to provide a balance of business and leisure in a memorable venue so our attendees will leave professionally enriched and personally rejuvenated.”

The exclusive venue is nestled in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean north of Cancun. The all-inclusive, all-suites resort provides a stunning backdrop for Fix Network’s biennial event, combining modern meeting facilities with impressive accommodations and amenities.

Attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience, building on the success of Fix Network’s 2023 Global Conference in Orlando. Last year, participants were captivated by a dynamic agenda and insights from industry and business leaders, including Robert Herjavec, renowned entrepreneur and TV personality, who wowed the crowd. Delegates can expect more of the same great content and inspiring sessions at next year’s event along with exclusive opportunities for connection with industry peers and supplier partners.

Fix Network is a global leader in the automotive aftermarket services sector, consisting of Fix Auto Collision, Fix Auto Service, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision, Speedy Auto Service, Speedy Glass USA and SRP brands.

