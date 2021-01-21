Fix Network World Adds 60 New Locations in 2020

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fix Network World has steadily grown the footprint of its collision, glass and mechanical business, which includes Fix Auto, ProColor Collision, NOVUS Glass, Speedy Auto Service and SRP. In 2020, the network added 60 new locations around the world. It also expanded the ProColor Collision brand to the U.S.

“Our franchise development strategy is aimed at independent body shop owners who are keen to protect their businesses from the surrounding uncertainty,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World Leal. “Fix Network World will continue to support such passionate business owners by equipping them with the latest tools and knowledge so they can maintain a robust operation.”

According to the latest report from The Romans Group, there was a drastic decrease in miles driven during the pandemic as well as in the number of accidents and claims processed compared to 2019. However, consolidation has continued as collision repairers face lagging sales but need to invest in structural changes and training as vehicle repair complexity increases.

In fact, most of Fix Network World’s growth took place in the second half of 2020, with many independent owner-operators recognizing the value of joining a network for this reason.

From boosting its regional support teams to training franchisees in the latest automotive technologies, Fix Network is “leaving no stone unturned” in its franchise development strategy.

Calling 2021 as “the year of sustainable growth,” Leal says that the extraordinary challenges in the “post-COVID normal” have made the network even more determined to push ahead with franchise development, in order to create the largest global network of independent collision repair facilities.