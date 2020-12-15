Fix Network World Appoints U.S. Vice President of Sales

Mondofix Inc. ( Fix Network World ) announced it has appointed Scott Bridges as vice president of sales for its national collision and glass business in the U.S.

In this newly created role, Bridges will be responsible for maintaining Fix Network’s relationships with key insurance partners and fleet companies. He will focus on establishing sales strategies and direction for the network’s ProColor Collision and NOVUS Glass business as well as Trans North America Glass Network (TAG Network), which is a third-party administrator of auto glass claims.

The network recently launched its ProColor Collision brand in the U.S. and has also seen solid growth of its NOVUS Glass and Speedy Glass businesses nationally. As more insurers start to offer comprehensive coverage for windshield repair, it has created opportunities for Fix Network to position its collision and glass business as an integrated offering for insurance claims programs.

“As we expand our business across the United States, it’s important to have the right team in place to demonstrate the value of a network to our franchisees and insurance partners,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO, Fix Network World. “Scott’s deep industry experience in both sales strategies and franchise growth and retention makes him the ideal candidate for this role.”

Bridges joins Fix Network from Hertz, where he spent more than 20 years, most recently as vice president of franchise operations for the Americas. In this role, he led franchise operations throughout North and South America, bringing support and added value to its franchise partners’ businesses. He was recognized with the Hertz Global Leadership Award and the Global Achievement Award. He is a four-time President’s Circle winner.