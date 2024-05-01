 Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

Fix Network World Apprenticeship Program Celebrates First Graduate

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) is celebrating the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran, and also that the program has been officially approved by the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council.

FNAP, which is also offered by Fix Network World in Oregon, Colorado and Montana, functioned provisionally in Washington State and Oregon since October 2022 and received full approval in January 2024. It aims to elevate the quality of automotive technicians trained in the glass industry by offering an effective and efficient pathway to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services.

FNAP is the first automotive glass apprenticeship in the U.S., and Duran is the first graduate. Duran learned of this opportunity through TC Futures, a nonprofit organization focused on transforming the futures of youth and young adults through access to equitable and holistic services.

“I was living couch to couch, trying to finish my GED, when I connected with TC Futures to find a trade opportunity,” said Duran. “They introduced me to this opportunity with Speedy Glass USA, which perfectly fits my interest in working with cars and trucks. Thanks to the training and support provided through FNAP, I am now a certified auto glass technician, and I’m confident I have a bright future in this industry.”

“Gabe is one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had at Speedy Glass Kennewick, and that’s high praise when you consider the strength of our current team,” said Jennifer Curbow, performance compliance and implementation manager for Speedy Glass. “We’ve enjoyed watching him learn and grow and are pleased to celebrate his graduation from the apprenticeship. We look forward to what his position at Speedy Glass Kennewick holds for him.”

“Before joining the apprenticeship program, I became a dad,” said Duran. “This was big for me, and I wanted to make sure I could provide for my family. Skilled trades, such as auto glass repair and replacement, allow you to not only support yourself and your family but also to support the community you call home. The opportunities for growth and advancement are motivating.”

Apprentices benefit from a minimum of 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive, on-the-job training under the supervision of journeyman-level auto glass technicians. The program also includes paid supplementary classroom-based, online and distance learning components, training seminars, industry conferences and a benefits package.

Each apprentice receives instruction and training on windshield repair processes, auto glass replacement, ADAS calibration, diagnostics and troubleshooting, cost estimate preparation, and auto glass tools and technologies. To graduate, apprentices must pass a rigorous internal assessment process as well as the certified technician standardized test specified by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC).

To learn more about apprenticeship opportunities and qualifications, click here.

