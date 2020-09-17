Fix Network World to Bring ProColor Collision to U.S.

Mondofix Inc. (Fix Network World) has announced plans to launch the ProColor Collision brand in the U.S.

According to research by The Romans Group, the size of the U.S. collision repair industry is $36.9 billion. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates employment of automotive body and glass repairers is projected to grow 4% by 2028.

“There is tremendous potential for continued growth of the automotive aftermarket space in the United States, in particular the collision business,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network World. “We look forward to growing the ProColor Collision brand by directly pursuing aggressive new strategies that leverage our global track record and benefit industry partners and customers in the U.S.

“The Fix Network World family of companies has an established presence in the U.S., including in the glass industry with our NOVUS Glass and Speedy Glass network of franchise and corporate-owned locations. By bringing ProColor into the U.S. collision space, we’re providing another alternative to independent body shops that want to join one of the fastest growing networks in the world and leverage established relationships with global insurers, suppliers and fleet companies.”

Fix Network World acquired ProColor Collision in September 2019 with a vision to expand the valuable brand outside Quebec. The first ProColor Collision location in Ontario, Canada, opened in July of this year with another 14 locations expected to launch across Canada by December.

In the U.S., ProColor Collision will initially focus on building its network in California, Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Its team of industry professionals will bring proven experience in sales, operations and marketing as well as standardized tools and training to help prospective franchisees grow their business further.