 Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Florida Maaco Transfers Ownership to Longtime Industry Veterans

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale and Pete Huber.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood in Longwood, Fla., has transferred ownership from Elimu Kajunju to Justin DePasquale, owner of Maaco Fort Myers, and Pete Huber, Maaco’s former regional director of operations turned franchisee.

Maaco Longwood has been around since 1985 and was owned for the last two years by Kajunju, who also serves as a legal advisor. Kajunju will still retain ownership of his additional stores, Maaco Orlando and Maaco Ocala, and hopes DePasquale and Huber will steer Maaco Longwood into the next chapter of operational excellence.

“It fills me with great joy to see such camaraderie within our close-knit network of owners,” said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. “For over a decade, Pete has provided his franchising expertise to the Driven Brands family, and this pivot further cements our belief in the brand and business model.”

DePasquale has a rich history of giving back to the community through charitable efforts such as supporting local technical schools, providing hurricane relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian and raising money for the Pace Center for Girls, a non-profit organization centered on providing academic classes, counseling and social services to middle and high school girls.

In addition to the selfless support of his community, DePasquale also excels in delivering quality results for the Maaco brand and his customers. Following a 25% increase in sales, DePasquale and his team earned the Southeast Regional Cup Award at Maaco’s 2023 convention. Coupled with Huber’s two decades of franchising experience, expert attention to P/L management and efficacy in developing multi-unit teams, this duo is poised to make an even greater impact.

For more information, visit maaco.com.

