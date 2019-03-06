Body Shop Business
News/distracted driving
ago

Florida to Consider Strict Distracted Driving Bill

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

WIN to Exhibit at 2019 NORTHEAST Show

Uber Found Not Criminally Liable in Fatal Crash

Florida to Consider Strict Distracted Driving Bill

Toyota Selects Certified Collision Care to Manage Toyota and Lexus Certified Collision Center Programs

West Virginia Reintroduces OEM Parts Bill

GEICO Wins Appeal Case Against Body Shop Over Labor Rates

Casino Owner Wynn Sued for Pressuring Massachusetts Body Shop to End Lease

Penfund Announces $150 Million Investment in Caliber Collision Centers

Win $75 by Entering BodyShop Business' Reader's Choice Contest

SCRS Releases Video on Modern Vehicle Structural Repair

A new proposed bill in Florida would outlaw distracted driving in the state, according to an article in the Tampa Bay Times.

Things like holding a phone, putting on makeup or petting a dog while driving could all be considered illegal with the bill. Rep. Jackie Toledo and Sen. Wilton Simpson, sponsors of the bill, argue that Florida needs stricter laws for safer roads, and the best way to do that is eliminating distractions behind the wheel, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Opponents of the proposed bill argue it’s too broad and may lead to unequal enforcement.

Currently, Florida drivers can hold a phone in their hands but, if they’re using the phone, it would be classified as a secondary offense where an officer has to have another reason to pull someone over before they issue a citation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

If this bill is passed, it would make Florida one of the strictest distracted driving states in the country. The bill could face more changes as more legislators review the language and members of the public weigh in, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

To read the full article, click here.

Show Full Article