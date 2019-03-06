Florida to Consider Strict Distracted Driving Bill

A new proposed bill in Florida would outlaw distracted driving in the state, according to an article in the Tampa Bay Times.

Things like holding a phone, putting on makeup or petting a dog while driving could all be considered illegal with the bill. Rep. Jackie Toledo and Sen. Wilton Simpson, sponsors of the bill, argue that Florida needs stricter laws for safer roads, and the best way to do that is eliminating distractions behind the wheel, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Opponents of the proposed bill argue it’s too broad and may lead to unequal enforcement.

Currently, Florida drivers can hold a phone in their hands but, if they’re using the phone, it would be classified as a secondary offense where an officer has to have another reason to pull someone over before they issue a citation, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

If this bill is passed, it would make Florida one of the strictest distracted driving states in the country. The bill could face more changes as more legislators review the language and members of the public weigh in, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

