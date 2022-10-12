 Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight

on

Classic Collision Celebrates 200 Locations

on

Crash Champions, Service King Donate Recycled Rides to Veterans

on

Classic Collision Enters Panhandle of Florida
Advertisement

Paladin Industrial Coatings: Factory Pack Colors

Paladin’s 19 popular factory pack colors are offered in a 2K acrylic polyurethane technology.

Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The best tool you can have when repairing EVs is: observation, knowledge and assessment.

MORE POST

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

Trending Now

Video: Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Final Overview

Associations: SCRS to Hold Red Carpet Awards Breakfast at SEMA

Associations: SEMA Hires Senior VP of Public and Government Affairs

News: NABC to Hand Out Awards, Recycled Rides at SEMA Show

Current Issues

October 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company in 1977 and grew it from a single shop to four collision repair locations. Second-generation operators, Don Jr. and his brother, Britt Decker, continue to run the business today and have grown Mills Body Shops into one of the most well-respected operations in southern Indiana.

“Don Jr. and Britt have established themselves as top notch operators with a superb staff and local relationships,” said David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors. “It is rare that we have the opportunity to work with second-generation talent who also has 40 years of experience. We very much enjoyed working this team that built a top-quality and efficient operation.”

Advertisement

Added Mills Body Shops President & CEO Don Decker Jr., “David Roberts, Chris Lane and the whole Focus Advisors team have been a pleasure to work with from start to finish. When it was time to have a professional in our corner, we turned to Dave Roberts and Focus Advisors, which was absolutely the right decision. We are very pleased with the outcome and our choice to partner with CollisionRight.”

For more information on Focus Advisors, visit focusadvisors.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Fix Auto Kicks Off Conference with Charity Walk, Beach Games

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in South Carolina

Consolidators: Warrensburg Collision Adds Four More Locations

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA to Hold Conference After Two-Year Hiatus

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business