Focus Advisors Represents Mills Body Shops in Sale to CollisionRight

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Mills Body Shops of Evansville, Ind., and its four locations have been acquired by CollisionRight, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Started in 1955 by the Mills family, Don Decker Sr. and Jack Vickery purchased the company in 1977 and grew it from a single shop to four collision repair locations. Second-generation operators, Don Jr. and his brother, Britt Decker, continue to run the business today and have grown Mills Body Shops into one of the most well-respected operations in southern Indiana.

“Don Jr. and Britt have established themselves as top notch operators with a superb staff and local relationships,” said David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors. “It is rare that we have the opportunity to work with second-generation talent who also has 40 years of experience. We very much enjoyed working this team that built a top-quality and efficient operation.”