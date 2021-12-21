Focus Advisors Represents Quanz Auto Body in Sale to Crash Champions

Events: Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum
Consolidators
Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions
Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Quanz Auto Body of Albuquerque, N.M., has been acquired by Crash Champions.
Started 42 years by their father, Rick Quanz, brothers and current owners Adam, Daniel and Andrew Quanz grew the business from one to four locations to become the second largest provider in the Albuquerque market.
This acquisition marks Crash Champion’s entrance in the New Mexico market. Crash now operates 165 shops across 18 states and expects to close eight more before year end.
“Quanz was the quality provider in the Albuquerque market, and CEO Adam Quanz is joining the Crash team to continue expansion in that region of the country,” said David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors. “Both businesses are going to benefit greatly from this new partnership.”
Adam Quanz had the vision and plan to grow rapidly throughout the area but needed a stronger capital partner.
“As I worked with Focus Advisors to develop our growth plan over more than a year, I realized that the backing of a larger provider would bring that plan to fruition much faster and more effectively,” said Quanz. “We had multiple quality providers who gave us offers, but in the end, we felt the entrepreneurial style of management at Crash Champions was best suited for us to continue our rapid growth. I really want to thank my team for helping me take my family’s business to the next level. And we couldn’t have done it without the professionals at Focus Advisors. Dave Roberts and Chris Lane were awesome.”
For more information on Focus Advisors, visit focusadvisors.com.