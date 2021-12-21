Focus Advisors Represents Quanz Auto Body in Sale to Crash Champions

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Quanz Auto Body of Albuquerque, N.M., has been acquired by Crash Champions.

Started 42 years by their father, Rick Quanz, brothers and current owners Adam, Daniel and Andrew Quanz grew the business from one to four locations to become the second largest provider in the Albuquerque market.

This acquisition marks Crash Champion’s entrance in the New Mexico market. Crash now operates 165 shops across 18 states and expects to close eight more before year end.

“Quanz was the quality provider in the Albuquerque market, and CEO Adam Quanz is joining the Crash team to continue expansion in that region of the country,” said David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors. “Both businesses are going to benefit greatly from this new partnership.”