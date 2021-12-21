 Focus Advisors Represents Quanz Auto Body in Sale to Crash Champions
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

on

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

on

Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

on

NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donate Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA
Advertisement
U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

2020 Honda Civic Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front camera calibration on a 2020 Honda Civic.

MORE POST

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

Trending Now

Events: Registration Opens for 2022 HD Repair Forum

Associations: New Reps Join CIECA’s Board of Trustees

Consolidators: Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

News: Axalta Releases 69th Global Automotive Color Popularity Report

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Focus Advisors, the leading M&A firm specializing in collision repair transactions, announced that its client, Quanz Auto Body of Albuquerque, N.M., has been acquired by Crash Champions.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Started 42 years by their father, Rick Quanz, brothers and current owners Adam, Daniel and Andrew Quanz grew the business from one to four locations to become the second largest provider in the Albuquerque market.

This acquisition marks Crash Champion’s entrance in the New Mexico market. Crash now operates 165 shops across 18 states and expects to close eight more before year end.

“Quanz was the quality provider in the Albuquerque market, and CEO Adam Quanz is joining the Crash team to continue expansion in that region of the country,” said David Roberts, managing director of Focus Advisors. “Both businesses are going to benefit greatly from this new partnership.”

Advertisement

Adam Quanz had the vision and plan to grow rapidly throughout the area but needed a stronger capital partner.

“As I worked with Focus Advisors to develop our growth plan over more than a year, I realized that the backing of a larger provider would bring that plan to fruition much faster and more effectively,” said Quanz. “We had multiple quality providers who gave us offers, but in the end, we felt the entrepreneurial style of management at Crash Champions was best suited for us to continue our rapid growth. I really want to thank my team for helping me take my family’s business to the next level. And we couldn’t have done it without the professionals at Focus Advisors. Dave Roberts and Chris Lane were awesome.”

Advertisement

For more information on Focus Advisors, visit focusadvisors.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues Aggressive Expansion in Florida

Consolidators: Kyle Petty, Maaco Recognize Top Painters in Contest

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Mountain, Pacific Northwest States

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business