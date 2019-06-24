Ford Launches Seat Belt Monitor in Ranger

Ford has announced that every Ford Ranger will feature rear seat belt monitors that will alert the driver if a second-row passenger unbuckles and indicate which seat they’re in.

“Whether you’re on the freeway or the trail, we want to make sure everyone who puts a seat belt on keeps it on,” said Paul Kula, electrical systems engineer for Ford. “We hope that making Belt Monitor a standard feature in every Ford Ranger will provide extra peace of mind for the driver.”

While other seat belt systems only monitor front and rear passengers as the driver initially pulls away, Ranger alerts a driver when any passenger unbuckles while driving. By flagging the specific seat position, the driver can remind occupants to buckle up again.

Ranger’s Belt Monitor is the first rear seat belt reminder system to debut in Ford’s truck lineup. First introduced on the 2018 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, Belt Monitor will roll out across the entire North American lineup over the next few years.