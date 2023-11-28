Ford Approves AirPro Diagnostics for Collision, Glass Programs

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Ford has approved AirPro as a diagnostics and calibrations provider to ensure a complete and safe repair.

“This approval is yet another example of AirPro’s commitment to meeting OE approvals,” said Josh McFarlin, president and COO of AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro is now an approved diagnostics and calibrations provider for the Ford Certified Collision Network (FCCN) as well as the Ford Certified Glass Network (FCGN). This training included sending our Ford brand specialists to I-CAR’s Chicago training center for hands-on training requirements for the program.”

AirPro Diagnostics provides cost-effective scanning and ADAS calibrations products, including its “game-changing” AUGGIE, to the collision repair and auto glass industries. AirPro tools meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. In recent independent testing, the AUGGIE forward-facing camera recalibration device met IIHS and NHTSA standards. As the pioneers in remote diagnostics and calibrations, AirPro’s uniquely skilled, brand specialists service vehicle gateways as well as provide mobile calibrations at a 97.7% success rate.

ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge” (current YTD acceptance time of 1 minute, 26 seconds). AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostics and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

For more information, visit airprodiagnostics.com