 FOX19 Spotlights Cincinnati Body Owner's Beef with Allstate

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

FOX19 Spotlights Cincinnati Body Shop Owner’s Beef with Allstate

Jim Collins posted a sign outside his body shop expressing frustration over Allstate claims.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

FOX19 NOW out of Cincinnati, Ohio recently covered a Western Hills body shop owner’s dispute with Allstate, visiting the shop and shooting a video on his grievances with the insurer.

Related Articles
Jim Collins used the sign in front of his shop to express his frustrations with Allstate.

It all started when Jim Collins of Jim Collins Auto Body, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, posted a sign in front of the shop stating, “Allstate insurance claims are not accepted at this time, ask our customers why.” With a huge backlog of cars waiting for repairs, Collins was fed up with getting the runaround from Allstate, sometimes making 20 to 30 phone calls on one claim and having to deal with three to five different people contacting him over a single claim.

To watch the video, click here.  

You May Also Like

Events

AASP/NJ to Award $5,000 in NORTHEAST Dollars March 17-19

The AASP/NJ announced that there will be an opportunity to win $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars at the 2023 NORTHEAST Show to be applied toward any purchase at the show.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that there will be an opportunity to win $5,000 in NORTHEAST dollars at the 2023 NORTHEAST Show to be applied toward any purchase at the show. The show will be taking place March 17-19 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Axalta Wins Three 2023 Edison Awards for Innovation

Named after Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services and business leaders in the world since 1987.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Podcasts of the Week

A review of some of the latest podcasts from BodyShop Business.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Feb. 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE: Employers Should Look for ASE Entry-Level Certification

By earning ASE entry-level certification, prospective employees are indicating to employers that they have a substantial level of practical, knowledge-based readiness for the workforce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Focus Advisors Offers 2022 Consolidation Year in Review

The acquisition and development strategies of key consolidators came more sharply into view during 2022.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business: The Podcast — Listen Up!

BodyShop Business: The Podcast offers both listening and watching options so you can learn on the go wherever you are!

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
President Biden: Consumers Deserve Right to Repair

As President Biden prepared for the State of the Union address, the White House reaffirmed the president’s support for consumers’ right to repair their products however and wherever they choose.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers