FOX19 Spotlights Cincinnati Body Owner's Beef with Allstate

FOX19 NOW out of Cincinnati, Ohio recently covered a Western Hills body shop owner’s dispute with Allstate, visiting the shop and shooting a video on his grievances with the insurer.

Jim Collins used the sign in front of his shop to express his frustrations with Allstate.

It all started when Jim Collins of Jim Collins Auto Body, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, posted a sign in front of the shop stating, “Allstate insurance claims are not accepted at this time, ask our customers why.” With a huge backlog of cars waiting for repairs, Collins was fed up with getting the runaround from Allstate, sometimes making 20 to 30 phone calls on one claim and having to deal with three to five different people contacting him over a single claim.

To watch the video, click here.