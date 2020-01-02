Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award

Fred Martin Collision Center of Barberton, Ohio, announced that it was chosen as the winner of the 2019 Nationwide Insurance Showmanship of Excellence Award.

Fred Martin was awarded the regional Showmanship of Excellence Award in November 2019, earning a chance to compete with eight other On Your Side shops for Nationwide’s national award. There are 4,500 On Your Side Shops nationwide located in various states and zones. Then, in December 2019, Nationwide announced that Fred Martin had been chosen as the national award winner.

The award is based on a variety of factors, including overall performance, customer service, commitment to training and community involvement.

Fred Martin Collision is managed by Tammy Horvat and has 20 employees.