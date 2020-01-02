Connect with us

News

Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

on

Fred Martin Collision Center of Barberton, Ohio, announced that it was chosen as the winner of the 2019 Nationwide Insurance Showmanship of Excellence Award.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Fred Martin was awarded the regional Showmanship of Excellence Award in November 2019, earning a chance to compete with eight other On Your Side shops for Nationwide’s national award. There are 4,500 On Your Side Shops nationwide located in various states and zones. Then, in December 2019, Nationwide announced that Fred Martin had been chosen as the national award winner.

The award is based on a variety of factors, including overall performance, customer service, commitment to training and community involvement.

Fred Martin Collision is managed by Tammy Horvat and has 20 employees.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide's National Showmanship of Excellence Award

on

SCRS to Hold Open Board Meeting in January

on

CARSTAR of Hayden Recognized as One of Idaho's Best Businesses

on

National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs
Advertisement
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Advertisement

Recent Posts

News: Fred Martin Collision Center Wins Nationwide’s National Showmanship of Excellence Award

Associations: SCRS to Hold Open Board Meeting in January

Consolidators: CARSTAR of Hayden Recognized as One of Idaho’s Best Businesses

News: National Auto Body Council to Host Second Annual “NABC Day” in Palm Springs

News: Congressman Mike Johnson Sends Letter Supporting Consent Decree to DOJ
Current Video

Guess the Car

Advertisement

Digital Edition

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Letters

Alliance of Automotive Service Providers-Minnesota Introduces Anti-Steering Bill

Court Rules California Couple Entitled to Diminished Value from Mercury Insurance

News

BASF Automotive Refinish Expands Distribution in California
Connect
Get BodyShop Business in your inbox every weekday

This is some text encouraging people to sign up for the newsletter.