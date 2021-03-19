Frost & Sullivan announced they will be holding a webinar titled “Top 5 Connected Car Growth Opportunities” on March 25 at 10 a.m. EST.

Niranjan Manohar and Jack Palmer, mobility experts at Frost & Sullivan, will reveal the disruptive trends for the connected car ecosystem and how automakers can offer value while generating new revenue streams

The automotive ecosystem is shifting toward integrating multiple domains, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. This growing consolidation and shift in focus will define the software-defined, connected cars of the future.

With changing consumer needs and the advent of next-generation, data-driven automobiles, growth opportunities for the connected car industry are also accelerating. The implementation and management of the relevant technologies create new hot spots for all stakeholders, including start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms. Innovations such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring and non-touch-based haptics, including gesture recognition, have taken precedence due to the need for protection and risk aversion during COVID-19.

