Futureproofing Your Body Shop to Succeed in the Collision Repair Industry - BodyShop Business

The collision repair industry is experiencing significant changes, from technological advancements to consumer behavior shifts. Previously, concepts such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration were not widely known. However, today, they are becoming significant market segments. According to a recent study by AAA, ADAS repair and calibration now account for 36.7% of collision repair activities, highlighting the growing importance of these services in your business model.

The transformation of these once-emerging ideas into established industry standards underscores the importance of staying abreast of future trends. Grasping and incorporating the latest trends and technologies is essential for survival and securing your share of the collision repair industry. By ensuring your business embraces these emerging sectors, you can equip yourself to meet future customer and OEM demands and explore new revenue streams.

The Calibration Opportunity

The foundation of a sustainable business in collision repair lies in its ability to adapt and evolve. This means thinking beyond immediate needs to what will be relevant in the near and distant future. While ADAS calibrations may only apply to a fraction of vehicles, they represent a growing aspect of future collision repair work. The financial implications are enormous—keeping calibrations in-house rather than outsourcing can transform a body shop’s revenue stream.

The key is to adopt new technologies and seamlessly integrate them into your operations, thereby improving efficiency and control over your services. For example, innovations such as smaller mobile calibration equipment enables even smaller shops to conduct necessary calibrations onsite without requiring extensive additional space. This adaptability can lead to reduced cycle times and increased customer satisfaction, both crucial metrics in our industry.

Mapping your processes can also significantly improve cost efficiencies and resource utilization to optimize profits. Many repairers take a reactive approach to calibrations and don’t properly plan, leading to delays and increased cycle times. By strategically scheduling and keeping these services in-house, you assert greater control over your workflows and improve overall efficiency.

At ProColor Collision, we recognize that change is already on the horizon and have partnered with technology providers to streamline these processes and reduce cycle times. These partnerships underscore the importance of being part of an established collision repair network, which offers the advantages of collective buying power and access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring that your shop remains competitive and capable.

Building a Repair Shop the Future

Building a repair shop for the future requires the right facility, the right tooling, the right team, and the right partnerships.

Talent acquisition is more crucial than ever in today’s collision repair industry. Ensuring you have the right team is as important as having the right tools. Today’s auto technicians are not just mechanics but experts in complex technologies like ADAS, onboard computers, hybrid engines, smart systems, and driverless technology. Continuous training and obtaining relevant certifications are essential for auto body shops to stay competitive.

Training and certifications serve multiple critical functions. First, they ensure technicians are current with the latest repair techniques and technologies. This is crucial for maintaining high standards of service quality and safety. As vehicle manufacturers continue introducing new materials and electronic systems, the repair processes become more specialized. Technicians without current training may not only struggle to repair newer models efficiently but may also inadvertently compromise the structural integrity and safety of the vehicle.

Consumers often see industry certifications as a mark of professionalism and expertise. In a competitive market, being a certified business can significantly enhance your body shop’s reputation and credibility. It assures customers that the technicians working on their vehicles are qualified and that the repairs meet specific standards set by the insurers or the vehicle manufacturers.

Additionally, certifications often put your shop higher on the insurer and OEM referral lists. Some OEMs have already started using the connected car to refer business.

By investing in training and certification, you signal your body shop’s ability to handle the latest automotive technologies, deliver high-quality repair techniques and enhance staff morale. Technicians who receive training are typically more engaged and committed to their work, which can lead to better overall performance and lower turnover rates. ProColor Collision invests in training its network, ensuring every technician has the necessary skills and knowledge to provide the best services possible. This commitment ensures that every shop in the ProColor network is ready to meet the challenge of an ever-evolving industry.

The collision repair industry is highly competitive and constantly evolving. Businesses must stay ahead of emerging trends and invest in innovative solutions to secure a solid position in this industry. This requires a strategic approach that involves optimizing operations, investing in the right technology, and building a skilled team. By adopting future-proof business strategies, embracing the latest technological advancements, and prioritizing continuous improvement, body shop owners can ensure they are well-equipped to capture and expand their market share in the rapidly changing collision repair landscape.

Scott Bridges is the senior vice president for Fix Network U.S., the leading global automotive after-market services network that includes ProColor Collision. The family of brands spans more than 2,000 points of service internationally. In the United States, Mondofix, Inc. has granted an exclusive license to 79411 USA LLC to the FIX AUTO brand.

Sponsored by ProColor.