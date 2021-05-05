G & C Auto Body Donates Recycled Rides to Two Deserving Recipients

G & C Auto Body of Santa Rosa, Calif., and G & C Auto Body of Sebastopol, Calif., along with State Farm and Allstate, recently donated refurbished vehicles to two Northern California families via the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.

Alexis Short and Shawn Crozat The recipients, Alexis Short and Missy Erick, were selected by the Crozat Family Foundation. Short was presented a 2015 Honda Accord LX donated by Allstate, and Erick was gifted a 2012 Ford Taurus donated by State Farm. Short, who has four children, is finding her independence after dealing with domestic violence from her former partner. She works as a caregiver for two families in the private sector and has to commute long distances for her job. Her previous vehicle blew an engine so she now takes the bus, train and taxi for work, appointments and family errands. The gift of reliable transportation allows her to maintain a sense of independence for herself and her children. It also will help her look for a new job closer to home.

“Thank you so much, Allstate Insurance, for donating this lovely 2015 Honda Accord,” said Short. “Thank you to G&C Auto Body, Santa Rosa for making it look new again! A special thank you to G&C Auto Body for sponsoring six months of full coverage insurance and six months of grocery and gas help to assist me in adjusting to the cost of owning a vehicle.” Missy Erick and Shawn Crozat Erick is a single mom to three, with two living at home. Her vehicle was repossessed in mid-February and is currently getting rides to her job as a house painter with her boss or coworker. She is also looking for new housing. Having reliable transportation would allow her the independence to get to work and take care of her family, and also assist in her search for safe housing. “Thank you so much, State Farm Insurance, for donating this beautiful 2012 Ford Taurus, and thank you G&C Auto Body, Sebastopol location for refurbishing the vehicle,” said Erick. “A special shout-out to G&C Auto Body for also donating six months of full coverage insurance through State Farm and for sponsoring six months of grocery and gas.”

