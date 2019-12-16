Body Shop Business
Garmat Calling for Entries in #finishedinagarmat Contest

Garmat is holding a contest asking painters to submit the very best work they’ve done and “finished” in a Garmat paint booth.

There are three steps to enter the contest:

  1. Submit a photo of the vehicle. It can be in pieces, in progress and painted or fully built, but needs to be taken in or near your Garmat paint booth. 
  2. With the hashtag #finishedinagarmat, submit the photo by sharing your photo on Garmat’s Facebook page, tagging Garmat on Instagram or both.
  3. Fill out the form here

You must use the hashtag #finishedinagarmat in order for your entry to be considered valid.

Deadline for entries is Dec. 20. Winners will be announced and notified by Dec. 23. First place wins a $200 gift card, second wins a $150 gift card and third wins $50. All winners will be interviewed and featured across Garmat social media and other platforms.

