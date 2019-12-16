Garmat Calling for Entries in #finishedinagarmat Contest
Garmat is holding a contest asking painters to submit the very best work they’ve done and “finished” in a Garmat paint booth.
There are three steps to enter the contest:
- Submit a photo of the vehicle. It can be in pieces, in progress and painted or fully built, but needs to be taken in or near your Garmat paint booth.
- With the hashtag #finishedinagarmat, submit the photo by sharing your photo on Garmat’s Facebook page, tagging Garmat on Instagram or both.
- Fill out the form here.
You must use the hashtag #finishedinagarmat in order for your entry to be considered valid.
Deadline for entries is Dec. 20. Winners will be announced and notified by Dec. 23. First place wins a $200 gift card, second wins a $150 gift card and third wins $50. All winners will be interviewed and featured across Garmat social media and other platforms.