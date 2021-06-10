G&C Auto Body, Allstate and PPG Donate Three Recycled Rides to California Families

Three deserving Northern California recipients recently experienced a life-changing event – the presentation of vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families – thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program along with Allstate, G&C Auto Body and PPG.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

G& C Auto Body CEO Shawn Crozat hands the keys to a 2017 Honda Accord to Brooke, a single mom to a child with medical needs. The presentation was held at G&C Auto Body in Santa Rosa, Calif. This marked the company’s 196th presentation of a vehicle to a family in need since 2013. The deserving recipients were selected by the Crozat Family Foundation, which was created by G&C Auto Body Founder Gene Crozat to give back to the community. “My dad started this – he was a car guy and he was always passionate about helping people in the community,” said Shawn Crozat, CEO of G&C Auto Body. “He saw a need in our community and he created the Crozat Family Foundation to help. We’re excited to get over the 200-cars-donated milestone. Giving back is good for business and supports our culture of caring for our team members and our customers. It’s amazing to see technicians donate their time on these projects. It’s also important for our community – they support us and it is our responsibility to give back to them.”

Advertisement

The recipients included: Ami, who is now the proud owner of a 2019 Nissan Kicks, is a single mom working full-time to support her four children. Her vehicle recently broke down, but she has been able to get rides from friends. She was nominated by her boss and is a very hard worker. Ami had a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer that she paid off this year. However, the transmission went out and it is no longer operable, leaving Ami with no form of transportation. The gift of reliable transportation will help her maintain employment and the stability in her household as a single mom of four.

Brooke, who received a 2017 Honda Accord, is a single mom to a child with some medical needs. She moved back to Ukiah after fleeing an abusive relationship with her now ex-partner from Minnesota. Brooke had to leave her work at the beginning of COVID due to issues with childcare and has employment waiting for her once she has childcare again. Now that childcare is available, transportation has become an issue. Her car has been losing power on the freeway and has become unreliable for getting to work or getting her son to daycare. Having reliable transportation to get her son to daycare, herself to work and take care of her son’s medical will mean the world for her independence and success.

Nadia, who was presented a 2018 Nissan Sentra, has been on her own since high school graduation, when she was kicked out of her parents’ house. Because she was 18 and had a full-time job, they thought she was equipped to take care of herself. After living in her car for about a year and maintaining a full-time job at Starbucks, her boss told her about Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) and encouraged her to reach out to them. She has been renting from SAY since August 2020. As she was moving into housing with SAY, her car broke down. She has a second job, which is part-time, and is trying to save for a reliable vehicle. The presentation of a reliable car will allow Nadia to pursue her dream of attending SRJC for nursing. It also will help her get to medical appointments for her diabetes. The team at G&C Auto Body also provided each recipient with $200 grocery cards for the next six months, $200 gas cards for the next six months, six months of insurance through Allstate Memmer Insurance Agency and a one-time $500 gift card for Target.

Advertisement

PPG, a global leader in paints, coatings and specialty materials and longtime partner of G&C Auto Body, supplies all of the automotive refinish paint and equipment for the 20 G&C Auto Body locations throughout Northern California. The three vehicles were restored to showroom quality by G&C Auto Body, which used PPG Envirobase High Performance waterborne basecoat paint system. The system is engineered to reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and deliver an accurate color formula, excellent hiding power and long-term durability. “At PPG, our purpose to protect and beautify the world guides our actions in serving our communities and neighbors,” said Tom Wolfe, strategic accounts director, automotive refinish sales, PPG. “We have had longstanding business partnerships with both G&C Auto Body and the NABC for many years, and our common goal of positively impacting deserving families within our local communities makes our partnerships that much more meaningful.”

Advertisement