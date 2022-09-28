 GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection
GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection

Paladin Industrial Coatings: A Global Focus on Color

Transtar Autobody Technologies' Paladin Industrial Coatings currently offers more than 15,000 color formulations.  

Transtar Introduces Paladin Industrial Coatings Line

Paladin Industrial Coatings is a superior industrial coatings line designed to defend, protect and enhance.

News

GEICO Becomes First Insurer to Use CCC Digital Fraud Detection

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CCC Intelligent Solutions announced that GEICO is the first auto insurer to leverage its CCC Smart Red Flag Detection solution with Cross Carrier Analysis. Powered by AI, CCC Smart Red Flag Cross Carrier uncovers claims discrepancies and duplicate filings for the same damage. The technology works to review claims for a single carrier or across participating carriers using an automatic claims comparison feature available to insurers on the CCC network. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. insurers, including 18 of the top 20. GEICO is the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S. 

Click Here to Read More
Today, the annual total impact of fraud to the insurance industry (non-health insurance) is estimated to be more than $40 billion, costing the average U.S. family between $400 and $700 per year in the form of increased premiums. 

“Auto insurance fraud is a longstanding industry problem and among the biggest factors impacting premiums,” said Troy Penry, vice president of claims at GEICO. “Working with CCC to integrate CCC Smart Red Flag with Cross Carrier Analysis into our claims workflow, which already runs on CCC’s digital and AI technology, will create better visibility into suspicious activity, improve assessment accuracy and reduce fraudulent payouts. The technology paves the way for better policyholder experiences and straight-through claims processing. With strong participation from insurers, we can work to eliminate fraud in auto claims altogether.” 

CCC Smart Red Flag uncovers multiple filings for the same damage, duplicate VINs, odometer disparities or garaging errors early in the claim life cycle. Using AI, damage photos are assessed, pinpointing inconsistencies and anomalies, and providing clarity to appraisers and investigative teams. A Smart Red Flag score dynamically adjusts based on parameters set by insurers. Stored images and new claims photos can be viewed side-by-side, and VINs and operations codes can be compared to identify common parts across claims. For insurers who opt-in, their claims are automatically compared against claims received by participating carriers on the CCC network, digitizing the process and helping to safeguard against suspicious activity.  

“Carriers across the industry recognize the benefit of a robust database of cross carrier claim details to improve industry-wide fraud detection,” said Scott Janik, senior vice president, Insurance Services Group, CCC. “By integrating AI-based detection capabilities into the digital claims experience, our customers have a consistent, powerful way to help protect their consumers from the cost and inefficiencies that come from duplicate claims. Smart digital fraud detection is another important step for the industry to realize its vision for straight-through claims processing.” 

