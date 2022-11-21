 GEICO, Gerber Donate NABC Recycled Rides to Las Vegas Veterans
GEICO, Gerber Donate NABC Recycled Rides to Las Vegas Veterans

News

GEICO, Gerber Donate NABC Recycled Rides to Las Vegas Veterans

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

During the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, three deserving local veterans experienced a life-changing event — the presentation of three vehicles to provide them independence and the ability to work and take care of their families — thanks to the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program along with car donor GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass of Las Vegas.

The veterans who received Recycled Rides were all smiles as the vehicles represented independence and reliable transportation for them.

The presentation was held at the new Gerber Collision & Glass location in North Las Vegas. The deserving recipients were selected by U.S. Vets of Las Vegas. In 2022, GEICO has donated more than 200 vehicles to the Recycled Rides program, and Gerber Collision & Glass has refurbished, or is restoring, more than 40 vehicles.

The recipients included:

  • Richard Felix, U.S. Air Force veteran
  • Gregory Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran
  • Amber Smart, U.S. Navy veteran

“GEICO is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve and to people in need, including our nation’s veterans,” said Tory Penry, vice president, Auto Damage, GEICO. “GEICO is proud to be able to get these deserving veterans reliable transportation.”

Added NABC Chairman Scott Sampley, “It’s an honor to celebrate these three veterans’ next step toward independence, thanks to our NABC members GEICO and Gerber Collision & Glass. We’re proud to work with these great companies who donate vehicles and refurbish them to help those who have served our country.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at some $42 million.

Additional partners in the presentation included 1-800 Charity Cars, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, LKQ and Copart.

