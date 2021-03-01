GEICO, a longtime supporter of the NABC Recycled Rides program, achieved a major milestone last week as its Arizona office representing customers in the Southwest and Pacific Northwest donated its 100th vehicle to the initiative. GEICO worked with Gerber Collision & Glass of Las Vegas to present the vehicle to a deserving Las Vegas resident, who will now have the ability to work and take care of their families.

Click Here to Read More

The presentation was held at the Gerber Collision & Glass in Las Vegas. The deserving recipient – Demetra Childers-Hall — was selected by Family Promise of Las Vegas.

“GEICO is so proud to be part of the NABC Recycled Rides program, and achieving 100 cars donated from our Arizona office is a major accomplishment,” said Sidy Dieng, assistant vice president of GEICO in Tucson. “NABC Recycled Rides exemplifies our effort to support the local communities where we live and work. I want to thank all our associates and partners who helped along the way; without them, we would not have been able to provide the vehicles to those who truly need them. Above all, we wish Ms. Childers-Hall and her family many happy miles.”

Added NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte, “It’s been an honor to work with GEICO as a level one sponsor of the National Auto Body Council for many years, and we greatly appreciate their many contributions over the years. In fact, they have donated more than 50% of the vehicles we presented in 2020. The donation of 100 vehicles alone by GEICO’s Arizona office in recent years is a tremendous contribution to helping these recipients and their families achieve independence, employment and positive lives. We thank them for all of their support of this program.”