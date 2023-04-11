 General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

General Motors (GM) has recognized BASF as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM recently celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

General Motors (GM) has recognized BASF as a 2022 Supplier of the Year. GM recently celebrated honorees at its 31st annual Supplier of the Year event in San Antonio, Texas.

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and providing innovative technologies at some of the highest quality in the automotive industry. This is the 16th time BASF has received the award.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized by our great strategic partner, General Motors, with this award,” said Jeffrey Jones, BASF vice president for automotive OEM Coatings and key account manager for GM. “It reflects decades of collaboration and our strong partnership with GM to create solutions for a sustainable future.”

Each year, GM’s Supplier of the Year recipients are selected by a global, cross-functional GM team for their performance in criteria such as product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

“We are thrilled to recognize these outstanding suppliers after yet another challenging year in the automotive industry,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “They overcame countless obstacles and exemplified what it means to be resilient, resourceful and determined. Beyond that, these suppliers demonstrated their commitment to sustainable innovation and to driving advanced solutions in collaboration with the GM team.”

BASF’s award recognized the company’s effort to provide GM with the highest quality products and outstanding service.

“BASF is culturally aligned with GM and supports GM in its journey to zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” said Jones.

In total, 121 suppliers were recognized at the event. Collectively, the awarded suppliers represented 17 countries.

