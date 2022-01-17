 Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF
Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF

Service King Funds $30,000 in Grants Through CREF

ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota

Maaco Owners Honored with Terry Taylor Award
Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Consolidators

Gerber Collision Donates $2,500 to Florida Collision School Through CREF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation announced that Gerber Collision & Glass, a division of the Boyd Group, Inc., continued to support the collision industry’s future generation by funding a $2,500 Benchmark grant, which will be used to better educate students and help ensure that they are prepared to successfully begin a career in the collision repair industry after graduation.

“We at Gerber Collision & Glass are honored to award the $2,500 grant to Hillsborough Community College,” said Luke Martin, technician development program school liaison at Gerber Collision & Glass. “The continued growth and support of this industry is a huge priority at Gerber, and we are proud to continue working with CREF to establish said growth. Hillsborough Community College has demonstrated the continued pursuit towards better education for students while assisting them in establishing a strong and lasting career. We would like to thank everyone who has been involved with this incredible initiative, and we look forward to seeing these students continue to flourish. We hope that this grant will be used to enable and inspire students to pursue a lucrative career in the automotive industry.”

The recipient of the $2,500 grant from Gerber Collision & Glass was awarded to Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Fla.

The Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants recognize schools that excel at educating students in collision repair, but due to strained school budgets, the programs require additional financial assistance. Recipient schools use these funds to provide the tools, equipment and supplies necessary to enhance their students’ learning experience and elevate the caliber of their graduates, ensuring that graduates are prepared to successfully enter the workforce upon graduation. Applications for the 2022 Collision School Career Readiness Benchmark Grants will be available online in January 2022.

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs should contact Brandon Eckenrode, director of development, at (312) 231-0258 or [email protected]. Monetary donations can be made online.

In this article:
