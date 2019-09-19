Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Three Locations in South Carolina

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of three collision repair centers in the Columbia, S.C., area that previously operated as Baker Collision Express. The Irmo shop opened in 2004, the Lexington repair center was added in 2013 and the Columbia location opened in 2016.

Columbia, the state capital, is the second largest city in South Carolina and is home to the University of South Carolina. This metropolitan area population includes approximately 850,000 people.

“We look forward to delivering the high-quality service that customers and our insurance partners in this market have come to expect,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “Acquiring these repair centers enhances our brand in this region and begins to fill a void between our Georgia and North Carolina locations.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at [email protected].