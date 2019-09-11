Gerber Collision & Glass Acquires Two Collision Locations in Alabama

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the acquisition of two collision repair centers in Alabama. These locations previously operated as Auto Collision Experts, originating with the Moody location in 2013. The Anniston location was added in 2018.

Moody is one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama and is located 22 miles east of Birmingham and nine miles east of Gerber’s recently opened Trussville (Alabama) location. Anniston is located approximately 65 miles east of Birmingham and is home to the Anniston Army Depot, a major U.S. military facility that produces and repairs ground combat vehicles.

“We look forward to providing the same high-quality service that these customers and insurance partners have come to expect in this region,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “These acquisitions reinforce our brand in this area, and the Annison location helps fill a gap between our repair centers in Birmingham and Atlanta.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at [email protected].