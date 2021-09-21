The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in Ankeny, Iowa. This marks the Boyd Group’s entry into its 31st state in the U.S.

This repair center operated as Smith’s Collision & Paint. Ankeny is a northern suburb of the state capital Des Moines and within a metropolitan area of over 700,000 people. Ankeny is one of the fastest growing cities in Iowa and has been recognized by major publications as among the top 10 towns for families and top places to live.

“We are excited to enter our 31st state and provide this community with high-quality repairs and exceptional service,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “Expanding into Iowa strengthens our brand and enables us to further assist our insurance partners while introducing our services to new customers.”