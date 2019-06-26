Body Shop Business
MSOs/Boyd Group
ago

Gerber Collision & Glass Expands in Texas

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

GM Faces Pushback on Self-Driving Vehicle Plan

PPG Expands PPG OneChoice UV Primer System

Gerber Collision & Glass Expands in Kentucky

Gerber Collision & Glass Expands in Texas

NSF International Discontinues Automotive Parts Certification Programs

Michelin, GM Developing Airless Tire for 2024

Tesla Adds Bumper Replacement to Mobile Service Offerings

Louisiana Anti-Steering Bill Headed to Governor for Signature

Porsche Financial Services Introduces Porsche Auto Insurance

The Myth About a National Criminal History Search

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the opening of a collision repair center in Watauga, Texas. The location previously operated as PlanetPaint Collision Center for almost five years.

Watauga is a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the economic and cultural hub of North Central Texas with a population of more than 7.5 million people.

“We are excited to continue to provide the outstanding service customers have received from this location,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “The opening of this repair center expands our brand in this market and better positions us to serve our customers and insurance partners.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].

Show Full Article