Gerber Collision & Glass Expands in Texas

The Boyd Group Inc. has announced the opening of a collision repair center in Watauga, Texas. The location previously operated as PlanetPaint Collision Center for almost five years.

Watauga is a northeastern suburb of Fort Worth in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the economic and cultural hub of North Central Texas with a population of more than 7.5 million people.

“We are excited to continue to provide the outstanding service customers have received from this location,” said Tim O’Day, president and COO of the Boyd Group. “The opening of this repair center expands our brand in this market and better positions us to serve our customers and insurance partners.”

The Boyd Group is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations to its existing network in Canada and the U.S. Interested collision repair center owners are asked to contact Stephen Boyd at (204) 594-1776 or [email protected].