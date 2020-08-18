GFS Adds Beacon Equipment to Dallas-Fort Worth Distribution

Click Here to Read More

A longstanding partner of GFS, Beacon Equipment is a full-service distributor with proven experience and vast resources to support equipment sales, service and maintenance needs throughout a broad geographic area. Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory-trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as knowledgeable sales representatives to aid in a body shop’s growth planning.



GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through one of the best distribution networks in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

To talk with a GFS sales representative or be put in touch with a GFS distributor in your area, call (877) 658-7900 or email [email protected]. To talk with a Beacon Equipment sales representative, call (888) 737-1997 or email [email protected].

