GFS Attains ISO Certification

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that they have passed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit. GFS states that this is a monumental achievement that further solidifies GFS as a leader in the industry, demonstrating their commitment to delivering quality products that are trusted by their customers.

Click Here to Read More

The goal of the audit was to ensure compliance with ISO requirements so that GFS’s processes are effective in identifying and preventing defects from reaching their customers. Becoming an ISO-certified company demonstrates GFS’s commitment to quality and manufacturing best-in-class products for the wide range of industries they serve.

“At GFS, we are continually focused on maintaining the high-quality standards that allowed us to attain ISO certification,” said Chad Schneider, manager of Quality Assurance/Continuous Improvement for GFS. “This means GFS is committed to never compromise on the quality of our

products and services, and to foster a quality culture that delivers trusted products and services.”

For more information on GFS, click here.