GFS, CREF Golf Ball Drop Raises Funds for Four Schools

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that it partnered with Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) and famed custom car builder Ringbrothers in October 2021 for a sky-high event that ended up raising funds for four Wisconsin schools

While helicopter ball drops have been held in conjunction with golf tournaments to support CREF in the past, the idea of hosting a helicopter ball drop as a standalone event is a newer venture that has proven to be a successful way to support high school and college collision repair programs.

“GFS and Ringbrothers are longtime partners, and we both have a commitment to supporting collision repair education,” said Jim Faragher, president of GFS. “To raise grant money through the Collision Repair Education Foundation with a unique event like this is very special. It is a great feeling to see students use the products we produce in their programs to gain additional knowledge of this industry.”