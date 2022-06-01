GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced a new partnership program with 1Collision, an organization of independent and dealer-owned collision repair businesses offering corporate-level support in all aspects of collision repair center operations.

Under the partnership program, GFS will provide 1Collision affiliates with lifelong support and service of industry-leading finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. 1Collision affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’s expansive distribution network, which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

“As the preferred provider of finishing equipment for 1Collision, we are confident the support, expertise and stability of GFS will strengthen their presence in their respective markets, while giving them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business,” said Jim Faragher, president of GFS.