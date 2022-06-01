 GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision
GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

News

GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced a new partnership program with 1Collision, an organization of independent and dealer-owned collision repair businesses offering corporate-level support in all aspects of collision repair center operations.

Under the partnership program, GFS will provide 1Collision affiliates with lifelong support and service of industry-leading finishing equipment and technologies that improve paint finish quality, increase throughput and exceed performance requirements. 1Collision affiliates can also take advantage of GFS’s expansive distribution network, which provides consulting, training, installation, service, maintenance and aftermarket support on a local level.

“As the preferred provider of finishing equipment for 1Collision, we are confident the support, expertise and stability of GFS will strengthen their presence in their respective markets, while giving them the equipment and finishing solutions needed to elevate their business,” said Jim Faragher, president of GFS.

Added 1Collision Director of Business Operations John Keller, “1Collision locations are in good hands with the team at Global Finishing Solutions. We look forward to continuing to work with GFS in assisting locations that are in need of spraybooths, equipment, support and all that the company has to offer.”

