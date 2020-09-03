GFS Introduces PIG Grippy Mat for Spraybooths

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has expanded its line of paint booth protection products to include the PIG Grippy Mat.

A unique adhesive floor covering for paint booths, the PIG Grippy Mat protects the booth floor while also trapping overspray, dirt, dust and particles for better quality paint finishes and a safe, bright working environment.

The PIG Grippy Mat is simple to install and peels up easily for quick change-outs with an installation board or roller. Overspray, dust and debris can be removed by sweeping or vacuuming the PIG Grippy Mat, saving the hassle of scraping or using chemicals to remove overspray from your floor.

Depending on the amount of overspray and cleaning, the PIG Grippy Mat can last up to three months – durable enough to withstand foot and vehicle traffic. The padding on the PIG Grippy Mat reduces noise and makes standing and kneeling more comfortable, while its bright gray color helps

to evenly distribute light and eliminates shadows and reflections on the paint job.

“We have used the PIG Grippy Mat at our Center for Excellence training facility with excellent results,” said Steve Love, sales manager for Parts & Filters, GFS. “We see the value in the PIG Grippy Mat and are pleased to add this to our collection of paint booth protection products and make it available to our customers.”

The PIG Grippy Mat comes in three sizes:

32” x 150’ roll for automotive paint booths and large industrial paint booths

32” x 100’ roll for small industrial paint booths

32” x 50’ roll for small surface areas, such as bench booths and paint mix rooms

To order the PIG Grippy Mat, contact Parts & Filters Sales at (800) 848-8738 or [email protected].