 GFS Names Maximum Equipment Preferred Distributor for San Diego County
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

GFS Names Maximum Equipment Preferred Distributor for San Diego County

on

CAR Coalition: Poll Shows Americans Want Auto Repair Choice

on

SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members

on

SEMA Show Expands Product Showcase
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: GFS Names Maximum Equipment Preferred Distributor for San Diego County

News: CAR Coalition: Poll Shows Americans Want Auto Repair Choice

Associations: SCRS Announces New Health Plan for Members

Events: SEMA Show Expands Product Showcase

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

GFS Names Maximum Equipment Preferred Distributor for San Diego County

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Maximum Equipment & Technical Services is now their preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in San Diego County.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 1992, Maximum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment in southern California, southern Nevada, southern Utah and Hawaii. Maximum Equipment provides full-service solutions, including training and growth planning, having developed a track record of completing projects on time and on budget to help shops save money and increase efficiency. Owner Max Hirsch leads a 20-person staff that covers three locations, with their headquarters in Upland, Calif.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in San Diego County will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

Advertisement

To talk with a GFS sales representative or to be put in touch with a GFS distributor in your area, call (800) 848-8738 or email [email protected]. To talk with a Maximum Equipment sales representative, call (800) 318-6508 or email [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: CCC Wins 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for CCC Safekeep

Consolidators: Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Consolidators: NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

News: CREF Announces Second Annual PiN Master Challenge

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business