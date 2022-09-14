GFS Names Maximum Equipment Preferred Distributor for San Diego County

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Maximum Equipment & Technical Services is now their preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in San Diego County.

Click Here to Read More

Founded in 1992, Maximum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment in southern California, southern Nevada, southern Utah and Hawaii. Maximum Equipment provides full-service solutions, including training and growth planning, having developed a track record of completing projects on time and on budget to help shops save money and increase efficiency. Owner Max Hirsch leads a 20-person staff that covers three locations, with their headquarters in Upland, Calif.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in San Diego County will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.