GFS Names Platinum Equipment Preferred Refinish Distributor for Illinois

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) has announced that Platinum Equipment is now their preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in Illinois, giving body shops and collision repair centers a local equipment supplier they can trust.

Founded in 2020, Platinum Equipment supplies, installs and services a variety of automotive repair equipment, including paint booths and frame racks. With over 25 years of experience and a wealth of industry knowledge, Platinum Equipment provides full-service solutions, including training and growth planning, having developed a track record of completing projects on time and on budget to help shops save money and increase efficiency. Platinum Equipment also services body shops in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. They’re confident that customers in Illinois will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.

To speak with a GFS sales representative or be put in touch with a GFS distributor in your area, call (800) 848-8738 (option 3) or email [email protected].

To speak with a Platinum Equipment sales representative, call (320) 491-6207 or visit platinumequipment.com.